Letter: Asheville takes huge step for renewable energy

Asheville has taken a huge step forward in the movement for renewable energy! On Oct. 23, our City Council unanimously passed a resolution for 100 percent renewable energy presented by the Sustainability Advisory Committee on Energy and Environment with support from the WNC Renewables Coalition.

We are so grateful to the high school and UNC Asheville students and others who brought in hundreds of signatures on petitions advocating renewable energy for Asheville and to the forward-looking members of City Council for taking this courageous step! Special thanks to Mayor Esther Manheimer and to Julie Mayfield for their leadership in this process.

As “Climate City,” it is fitting that Asheville be an example to other cities. Now Asheville has joined the community of cities and counties taking responsibility for the climate into their own hands, rather than waiting for our state or national government to take the lead.

Our hats are off to Brownie Newman, who worked so hard to get the Buncombe County commissioners to pass a similar resolution in the county several months ago. Now, the city of Asheville is committed to following the same timeline: Both city and county operations are to be powered by 100 percent renewable energy by 2030, and across all sectors city- and countywide, by 2042.

I want to express my gratitude to Carolyn Anderson, who initiated the WNC Renewables Coalition and has worked tirelessly to advance the cause of renewable energy. …

— Cathy Holt

Asheville