Letter: Blame disinterest and apathy, not women

How does a feminist even begin to respond to this misogyny [“Changes Forced on Civic Clubs Yield Leadership Decline,” Oct. 10, Xpress]?

Has it ever occurred to Anthony E. Ponder that the dwindling membership in service organizations has to do with disinterest and apathy on the part of males and their participation, rather than the drivel of female joiners? Right, why not blame the women?

And as to the Constitution — had women been involved, we might not still be arguing over whose and what rights hold more importance.

I am mightily offended, sir.

— Margot Kornfeld

Asheville