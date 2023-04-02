Letter: Asheville’s issues stem from poor leadership

It is with great interest, as a recent Asheville transplant, that I read the Asheville Watchdog article published in Mountain Xpress, “More Vagrants, Fewer Cops: Merchants Describe Downtown Asheville’s Descent Into Squalor and Lawlessness” and “Just Say No to Spending Millions on McCormick Field” letter to editor [both March 8, Xpress]. Right on!

“Fewer cops” lines up directly with my observations of the vagrant/homeless problems in Asheville. Very soon after I moved here, I learned to avoid downtown. A total lack of reasonable parking (thanks to an apparent objective of privatizing every conceivable parking opportunity in town) and the preponderance of vagrants with their attending, negative effects. Such a sad testament for a “tourist destination.” And then there’s the omnipresent Gen Z slackers/beggars on virtually every median and major street corner in suburbia.

But I’m not sure this can be attributed to fewer cops, just ineffective distribution of cops. I’ve never seen a street cop downtown, just patrol cops in vehicles cruising around and wasting gas. No presence on the street, no interaction with the people (good or bad) and certainly no obligation or interest in confronting the vagrants/homeless folks that are the subject of this article. Zero enforcement of vagrancy regulations. Because, after all, “Asheville’s progressive.” And that’s why the gravity of the problem persists.

Secondly, but related, is Jerry Hinz’s assessment of the ineffectiveness of local governance (City Council and city manager). Let’s examine the composition of our recently reelected, “progressive” City Council. Ushered in by a measly 56% of registered voters of Asheville (another problem). For what it’s worth, they certainly don’t lack political correctness: One hundred percent female, 43% African American (representing 11% of Asheville’s populace according to the 2020 census). Not a sexist or racist point, mind you, a statistical fact.

I encourage everyone (as I did shortly after moving here) to actually attend a City Council meeting and judge the caliber and effectiveness of this crew. In the meeting I attended, they spent over an hour passing a resolution to rename a city park. Then they hastily proceeded to support a $40 million “affordable housing” bond issue — with virtually no critical debate. Is it any wonder that this same council is supporting the proposed baseball stadium scam?

In my view, the overly tolerant approach to vagrancy and lack of concern relative to soaring bond issues, financed by property taxes, in Asheville can be traced to poor leadership. We don’t need more cops, just better managed/distributed cops. And the taxpayers damn sure don’t need to spend $56 million to support minor league baseball. Follow the money!

— Harry Williamson

Asheville