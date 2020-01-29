Letter: Asheville’s progressive addiction is growing old

As the ever-interesting potentials of a new year begin, it might be a good time to rethink habituation as a functional approach to politics. Nowhere is this soul train to misery more evident than among Asheville’s progressives.

Mr. Webster offers clarity through his definition of liberalism: “Willing to respect or accept behavior or opinions different from one’s own; open to new ideas.” Progressives aren’t liberal anymore — they simply want their way.

Wanting what we want, when, where and how we want it, flags addiction. That affliction, regardless of what one is addicted to, comes packaged with three partners — denial, anger and depression. Today’s progressive movement is inconveniently mired in all three.

Regrettably, it’s not possible to get to good places through bad means. As the world grows crazier and more dangerous, habit will, of necessity, give way to a more authentic version of liberalism open to new or different thinking.

Don’t be afraid, Asheville. In contrast to left-leaning propaganda, your conservative opposition is rarely dull, ignorant, indifferent or rich. As with all political movements, there are notable exceptions, but most right-thinking folks operate out of the root word of conservativism: Conserve [v. kuh n-surv] to use or manage wisely; preserve; save.

It’s revealing that Asheville’s progressive community literally cringes at diversity of thought exposures found in conservative thinking. Don’t believe it? Ask the diversity-loving administrators at UNC Asheville and A-B Tech how many conservative faculty members they have. Ask yourself why a diversity-loving city like ours would have a 7-0 locked-in blue City Council. Finally, when’s the last time you heard of a local progressive political group suggesting a debate between opposing sides? This “good guys/bad guys” approach to politics is not remotely up the challenges of a 21st century world.

Contrary to the two-headed coin most mainstream outlets use to secure the liberal view, a simple penny reveals there are always two sides. Anyone believing that only their angle of view matters is naïve and dangerous.

It’s easy to see why conservatism is not the winner in today’s political popularity contest. In contrast to the left’s “any way you like it” seductions promising the downhill run, conservatism is hard. It commands the energy, courage and perseverance of an uphill climb. We get it that most things in life that are good are also hard.

Open-minded versus addicted progressives still receptive to new ideas might consider a simple truism. Mental masturbation has as much productive connection to reason as coyotes have to newborn winter calves. Culturists who get that distinction are needed more than ever — on both sides of the coin.

— Carl Mumpower

Asheville