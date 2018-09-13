Letter: Ask out-of-towners to support the homeless

I moved here from Philadelphia 18 months ago. I fell in love with the mountains and the surrounding communities. I’m a 55-year-old white guy who is “semiretired.” I made a lot of money up North. Due to some unfortunate circumstances, I now find myself living among the general population in a hotel room for a short period of time. What a rude awakening. Good people working hard every day unable to enjoy their lives. I can’t even tell you how many $50 and $20 bills I have handed out in the last month to some real deserving folks. And how much they appreciated it and how it changed their lives. For a day.

The crisis here is deeper than anybody knows. This is ridiculous and borders on criminal. Housing, wages, you guys tax food and clothing. Absolutely absurd. Something down here has to change.

The situation here is ridiculous. If your government can’t solve the problem, and they probably never will, it’s time you take matters into your own hands. I go to the Goodwill here, and they always ask me if I want to round my purchase up. It’s only a few cents, and I always do. I’m an out-of-towner, and I have the money. So sure. Why not? America is the most giving and affluent country in the world. And I’m proud of that. All you have to do — is ask.

Start a campaign in all these restaurants and hotels that all these “out-of-towners” come to and ask them to do the same thing that the Goodwill does — to support the homeless and provide some rental assistance to folks in need.

I think you will find more money than you know what to do with. I have faith. We are good people and a great country. It all starts with the individual doing his share to help those less fortunate, and we as Americans have a proud history of doing so. This ain’t rocket science, folks. It’s as plain as the nose on your face. Ask and you shall receive. God bless,

— Glen Firn

Hendersonville