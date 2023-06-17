Letter: Ban single-use plastics for our planet’s future

Did you know MountainTrue found an average of 19 particles of microplastic per liter of water in the French Broad River, 40% of them being from candy wrappers, plastic bags and disposable bottles? Every single time MountainTrue takes a sample of our French Broad River watershed, plastic pollution is found at some degree. This is unacceptable!
As eighth grade students from Francine Delany New School for Children, we want our community to protect our health and ban single-use plastics. It’s time for us to stop putting convenience before health. Single-use plastics are damaging to our watersheds and our planet’s climate.
Because they’re made from fossil fuels, single-use plastics contribute to global warming, and when single-use plastic breaks down, it turns into microplastic particles, which travel through the water and the air.
According to the World Wildlife Fund, we ingest one credit card’s worth of plastic each week. Not to mention that chemicals in plastics, like phthalates, are linked to childhood asthma and are damaging to our reproductive and nervous systems. This is unacceptable, and it’s time for adults to do the right thing. Ban single-use plastics.
As young people, we rely on adults to make responsible choices, so Asheville, please ban single-use plastics and ensure we have a habitable planet for the future.
— Anthony “Lucas” Nesbitt and Harvey Welch
Francine Delany New School for Children
Asheville
