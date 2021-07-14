Letter: Beasley is a sincere and discerning leader

I have never endorsed a candidate in a primary. This year, I am breaking with tradition because some elections are too important to leave to chance. North Carolina has an opportunity to do our part in keeping Democratic control of the U.S. Senate and give President Biden a Congress that works for the American people. I have worked with and personally know several of the current Democratic candidates, and I am endorsing Cheri Beasley because we need to be putting our best candidate forward.

Many North Carolina families are hurting, and we need a senator who will focus on building a better future for all North Carolinians. Cheri will fight for jobs that can support a family and economic opportunities for all North Carolinians, for access to affordable and quality health care, and strong public schools for our children.

I am proud to tell you that I am supporting Cheri Beasley for U.S. Senate. Cheri has devoted her life to public service in North Carolina. She has been a public defender, a District Court judge, the first African American woman to lead the N.C. Supreme Court and the only candidate who has won statewide in North Carolina — twice.

Beyond her historic firsts, I know Cheri to be a sincere and discerning leader who is keenly aware of the challenges we face. We need someone who can excite and energize voters across this state; we need someone who can work in a bipartisan way for all North Carolinians; and we need someone who is focused on policy, not polarization. We need Cheri Beasley.

—Rep. Brian Turner

Asheville