Letter: Thumbs-up for attention to local issues

The increasingly cloned Citizen Times and Times-News could learn from your example. Thanks for giving your letter writers enough space to develop their views.

Substantial opinion letters such as those in your June 23 issue are why I’ll turn first to the Xpress in Asheville or Bill Moss’ Lightning in Hendersonville for thoughtful attention to local issues.

