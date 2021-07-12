Letter: Are activist welcome wagons the solution?

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

As a political overpopulation activist, I keep having to boil down my visions to ask myself, “What is the first step?” and have acknowledged that the first step is not global but has more to do with Antelope, Ore., and Provincetown, Mass.

What activists need to organize is partisan welcome wagons and moving vans to welcome allies to vote for mayors to fund abortions to reduce school tax and housing demand, as Mayor Esther Manheimer already does for city employees through health insurance coverage, though for other reasons; but it needs doing so much precisely because it is so counterintuitive.

After all, when were overpopulation activists ever involved with welcome wagons? And when did global problems ever elect mayors? (Except climate change, for reasons beyond me.) Also, which foreign languages should we study? Chinese? Sanskrit? I took some Spanish, partly in Nicaragua, but the Sandinistas never taught me to say “overpopulation,” or “abortion,” for that matter.

Does Woodfin have less opposition than Asheville? Because it is smaller, like Antelope? Does Antelope have welcome wagons?

Also, what keeps Provincetown’s low fertility rate from cutting the rent like the school tax? Too many welcome wagons?

— Alan Ditmore
Leicester

4 thoughts on “Letter: Are activist welcome wagons the solution?

  1. Enlightened Enigma

    Yes Alan, activists welcome wagons are indeed the solution for you…Have you put together all the things that go into this method of contact?

  2. bsummers

    The Sandinistas, eh Alan? I thought that had your fingerprints all over it.

  4. blueridgeguvnor

    I’m sorry, too much communist jargon babble to follow that mess.

    Take your horse drawn welcome wagon somewhere else

