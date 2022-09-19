Letter: Berthiaume will address citizens’ priorities

Maggie Ullman Berthiaume is clearly the best candidate for City Council to address the highest priorities for Asheville citizens.

In the Mountain Xpress dated Aug. 31, there is a section titled “Uniquely Asheville,” and in that section, each neighborhood has a list of things that are needed in that area.

Every neighborhood ranked “Affordable Housing” as No. 1 or 2. This is clearly a high priority for every neighborhood in Asheville.

Maggie Ullman is the best candidate running for City Council to make this happen. Her priorities, listed on her website Maggie4Avl.com, are as follows:

1. Housing.

2. Climate.

3. Core city services.

Maggie has the experience to make these things happen, having worked for six years as the city’s first sustainability officer and having run her own climate-focused consulting service since then.

Clearly, all three of these things are of high importance to Asheville. Maggie has the experience, values and drive to make these things happen. Vote for her on Nov. 8!

— Dane Barrager

Asheville

Editor’s note: Barrager reports serving as a campaign volunteer for the candidate.