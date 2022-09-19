Letter: Beach-Ferrara and Beasley will help seniors and more

Chuck Edwards is the Republican candidate to replace the current Republican representative, Madison Cawthorn. As Cawthorn and all of the other North Carolina Republican congressional representatives did, Chuck Edwards probably would have also voted against the Inflation Reduction Act.

Edwards has told us in a campaign ad that he’s only interested in everything liberals can’t stand. The Inflation Reduction Act is now law, no thanks to the Republicans. This Democratic-sponsored law will lower health care and prescription drug costs, lower energy costs, reduce the federal deficit, help combat climate change and make large corporations pay their share of taxes — things “liberal” Democrats know North Carolina folks want, but Republicans don’t want.

Let’s elect representatives like Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and Cheri Beasley, who will vote for opportunities to help our senior citizens with inflated prescription drug costs, help protect our beautiful mountains, and make wealthy corporations and individuals protected by Republicans to finally pay their share of taxes.

— John H. Fisher

Hendersonville