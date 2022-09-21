Letter: Help for those affected by dementia

We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for your community publication. It has been a source of great articles and a vast amount of information provided to our metro and surrounding areas in Asheville.

This public awareness announcement is to provide help for our metro and surrounding areas. Our support group is a partnership with persons diagnosed with first-stage dementia, family members and caregivers. We are a support group providing a social setting for individuals to meet and discuss coping techniques, share experiences and present resource speakers from a variety of agencies. It is our focus on this dementia journey path to hold hands together.

We have two meetings scheduled for Sept. 22 and Oct. 6, 6-7 p.m., at Scenic View Terrace Clubhouse, 60 Fallen Spruce Drive, Asheville. We hope to have future meetings every first and third Thursday of each month.

If you have any questions, please call 828-450-8888.

— Vernon and Joyce Robinson

Founders

Asheville