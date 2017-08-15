Letter: Bothwell best choice for Asheville City Council

Nov. 7 is your chance to take a stand for our city. Re-elect Cecil Bothwell for City Council.

His record from the past eight years of serving proves that he is accessible to residents, researches issues, uses facts to make informed votes for our city and residents, and does not back down from taking a stand. The positions that Cecil takes are based on his determination to be a voice for residents and our quality of life.

Cecil is a neighbor, an environmental activist, a hands-on volunteer in our community and true public servant.

He is in favor of legalizing accessory dwelling units [for use as homestay rentals] for residents who meet the criteria. He does not support whole-house short-term rentals.

Cecil supports increased public transit. This allows folks who cannot afford to live in the city limits a way to commute to work easily, will help with reducing the carbon footprint downtown and reduce the need for additional parking garages.

Cecil is a forward thinker. He is committed to increasing green park areas downtown instead of adding more private development at the cost of concreting over and losing the beauty of our city. There are three Council seats open and the mayor’s seat.

Cecil cannot make changes alone. Re-elect Cecil, boot Gwen Wisler out and elect two new, fresh, progressive-thinking Council members along with a new mayor. Then we may actually have a Council that will vote in favor of Asheville residents’ needs.

Learn more and donate at www.cecilbothwell.com. Most of all, get out and vote for Cecil Bothwell on Nov. 7.

— Julie Nelson

Asheville