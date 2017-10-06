It has been an honor serving with Cecil Bothwell on Asheville City Council. I know that he will always fight for fairness and equality for our citizens.
One prominent example of this is how the city deals with short-term rentals. Our city has increasingly moved in the direction toward where hoteliers and developers make money off the backs of locals. One of the few ways locals can benefit from our tourist economy is by renting out parts of their homes to those visiting Asheville. Hoteliers hate this, of course, which is why they pushed for these rentals to be shut down. In 2015, the city imposed exorbitant fines on those operating short-term rentals out of their homes ($500 a night!).
Of course, the cost of this has fallen on locals — and not just those who operate rentals. Because the short-term rental market has gone underground, the city now spends $240,000 a year of taxpayer money on enforcement. Asheville taxpayers essentially subsidize tourism through paying for the upkeep of the infrastructure tourists use — it’s unfair and unjust that the city seems to favor hoteliers over those same taxpayers.
Cecil Bothwell was the only vote on Council against these fines, and I endorse his re-election bid because I know he will always fight for locals over those with big pockets and disproportionate influence in our city. Make your vote for him on the Oct. 10 primary and the Nov. 7 general election – I know I will.
— Brian Haynes
Asheville
3 thoughts on “Letter: Bothwell fighting for fairness in regard to STRs”
It’s perhaps no surprise that hotel growth and STRs have become a central issue of the city council election. The concern over STRs seems to symbolize the concerns that come with living in a boom town. As an AirBnB operator with a permit from the City of Asheville, I find that approaching the regulation of STRs is much more nuanced than is portrayed by councilmen Bothwell and Haynes. It is indeed legal to operate a STR in Asheville as a home stay within your residence. That’s proven to be both lucrative and enjoyable for my family and an opportunity to participate in the tourist economy. I also share the concerns that come with STRs: visitors to our neighborhoods may have an impact on homes next door and parking; it incentives speculation by STR profit seekers; and may take long term rentals off the market. Those are sensible concerns. I will vote for a candidate in the primary that is willing to take a practical approach to regulating STRs. My impression so far is that Bothwell’s approach is political, rather than practical.
Jack, I’m not sure what you think my approach is, so perhaps I can explain.
I oppose whole house STRs because that’s where we’ve had most of our problems in the past, and because it invites corporate operations that could buy up swaths of houses.
I support STR of Accessory Dwelling Units – that is, apartments in a home or on the same property as a permit holder (thing garage apartment, for example). One permit per household, with a requirement that the permit number appear in all ads, with neighbors notified of a 24/7 contact number in case of problems. If there are legal violations a permit could be cancelled (perhaps three strikes on noise … as an example … though there are rarely noise violations in ADU rentals.)
The difference between your legal HomeStay and an illegal ADU today is the presence of a stove. You can provide a hot plate and a microwave, but not a full range. Isn’t that kind of stupid? Of course rooms with a stove CAN be rented long term, but that doesn’t mean the City should mandate long term rental and some people don’t want permanent tenants … perhaps reserving the space for college kids home in the summer, or visiting relatives. I don’t see that as a political perspective at all (except that some people are very heatedly AGAINST STR of ADUs.
I too have a permit to rent a room in my house as a homestay (less than 30 days). I have off-street parking and all my immediate neighbors support my Airbnb listing–several of them have even rented from me for their friends and relatives who come visit for holidays, weddings, etc. And, 96% of the money I receive from rentals stays right here in Asheville, unlike hotels that send most profits out of WNC.
Nuance in this discussion is important and Cecil gets it. He is FOR homestays (including ADUs), he is AGAINST whole house short term rentals, and he WANTS to reassess all short term rental rules for the entire city to make them fairer and easier to enforce, rather than the dysfunctional, piecemeal (can you say RAD) approach the establishment council members Wisler, Smith, Mayfield and Manheimer prefer.
Let’s take back city council for the people of Asheville! Smith is not running again (he’s smart enough to know he cannot win after his 2016 Buncombe county commissioner primary election drubbing), vice mayor Wisler needs to be soundly defeated just as vice mayor Marc Hunt was in 2015, and we need to re-elect Cecil, and get two more advocates for the people, like Rich Lee and Vijay Kapoor.