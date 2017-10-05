Letter: Goldstein has expertise and civic leadership experience

I am supporting Jeremy Goldstein for Asheville City Council. Jeremy is a commercial real estate broker at G/M Property Group, a company that he founded with his business partner in 2001. Jeremy is smart, practical and solution-oriented. He’s likable, he listens, and he respects all points of view. He is widely respected for his knowledge, his ethics, his tough negotiation skills and his ability to forge common ground among competing interests.

Jeremy and his wife, Heather, are also deeply invested in our community. Over the past 19 years, Jeremy has served on the boards of the Irene Wortham Center and the Asheville Parks and Greenways Foundation, volunteered for Junior Achievement of WNC and coached ABYSA soccer. Heather is a local attorney and former director of the Asheville Jewish Community Center who has volunteered for the Center for Diversity Education, the Safe Schools for All anti-bullying initiative, Pisgah Legal Services and numerous other nonprofits. Their four children attend Asheville City Schools.

Jeremy’s civic leadership experience is unmatched among the candidates this year. He has served for six years on the Planning and Zoning Commission, including four as chairman, and earned the unanimous endorsement of his fellow commissioners. He has a deep understanding of our land-use laws and plans, and understands how City Council can use its zoning power to preserve and protect the quality of life we enjoy in Asheville while accommodating our current growth. No other candidate combines Jeremy’s expertise in land use and urban planning; his experience in starting and growing a small business in Asheville; and his civic leadership experience.

As Asheville confronts the challenges of rapid growth, there is no better candidate equipped to assist City Council at this time. We need to add Jeremy’s voice to our City Council at this important time for Asheville.

— Len Levi

Asheville