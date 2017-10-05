Letter: Grateful for Bothwell’s integrity, vision and leadership

Uncompromising in the right places and spaces, Councilman Cecil Bothwell digs in deeply to honor his personal integrity in the interest of our community. As always, Cecil continues to fight consistently and powerfully to protect the very soul of our fair city against outside interests.

Cecil’s steadfast work and vision for the transformation of the former “Pit of Despair” into a wholly democratic, community-friendly green space may seem at a glance to be a nice, even a quaint idea. But in reality, fighting for and protecting St. Lawrence Green as a vision of a living vibrant park for our community is much more than a quaint idea.

The fight for the St. Lawrence Green green space is a flashpoint. It represents a moment when we as citizens can choose a City Council that seeks to protect and encourage the values of inclusion, diversity, beauty and community — in stark contrast to the greed-driven forces that cater to those who visit but are not invested in the soul of our city.

History teaches us that few politicians are willing to stand up for what they believe in when the dominant forces of capitalism are at play. Cecil is willing to wage this fight, for the benefit of all who live near, garden, participate in events at or pause to catch one’s breath in a green community space — a space which is vital to the well-being of a walkable, livable city.

Supporting Cecil and other candidates who will ensure the space becomes a park represents votes for the soul of our collective community. We are voting for Cecil and two other candidates who will honor community over special interests on Oct 10 and on Nov. 7.

— Ellie Richard and Elaine Lite

Asheville