Letter: ‘Breast Is Best’?

When I first saw your [cover] headline “Breast Is Best,” I assumed the article [“Going With the Flow: Asheville and Buncombe County Seek Breastfeeding-friendly Designation,” July 31, Xpress] would contain the usual information extolling the benefits of breastfeeding.

I figured this one-size-fits-all gospel of baby feeding would fail to mention that not every woman produces enough milk to adequately feed her child, and I certainly didn’t expect praise to be given to the moms who are willing to go against the current fashion to ensure their children get the nourishment they need. “Here we go again,” I thought, opening the pages and (politely) rolling my eyes.

Imagine my delight to instead read an article encouraging the city of Asheville and its residents to support nursing moms in feeding their babies when and wherever they need! This is a cause I can truly admire and support! So maybe it needs its very own catchphrase, something like “Breasts Are for Babies” or “Get Back on the Mayflower, You Puritan,” etc. Y’all are the journalists, so maybe you can come up with something catchier than the well-worn phrase you chose.

— Cameron Walker

Woodfin

Editor’s note: Thank you for your feedback. The challenge of crafting words for our covers is likely to be somewhat different than coming up with a catchy slogan for a public health education campaign. We’ll give it a whirl, though: “Babies Need to Eat, Too,” or “Breast Milk: Not Just for Breakfast,” or “Mammals Drink Milk” (well, maybe not that last one). Readers?