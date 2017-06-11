Letter: Bridging pre-existing conditions

My pre-existing condition is a life stalked by disease, injury and death. My pre-existing condition is a nation stalked by heartless capitalism, brutal militarism and ridiculous, conspicuous consumption.
My pre-existing condition is the infinite distance between people, between my brain and my will, between my animal and my spiritual.
Affordable, national health insurance would help allay the ravages of a disease, injury and death-stalked life. A humane mixed economy of sensible capitalism mixed with generous socialism would allay most economic fears. A peaceful co-existing condition would wipe some blood off my American hands. Air time of tit-for-tat sarcasm for every TV commercial would show how ridiculous are most conspicuous consumption presumptions.
But how to commune with you, dear other? How to show we are all one: brother, mother and lover? That will have to remain an unsubsidized part of existence. Except when our minds meld in creatively held moments of shared laughter, poetry and comments about what should, oh so easily could! be.
— Bill Branyon
Asheville
