Letter: Please vote crazy over evil

Posted on by Letters
Write to Mountain Xpress
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I have no problem at all voting for crazy people. This is essentially because a stopped clock is right twice a day, where a lying clock, programmed intentionally to deceive and exploit you, is never right.

So when the choice is between crazy and evil, which is the best choice I have ever seen on a ballot without my own name on it, voting for the nutcase is the easy choice.

So please vote crazy for City Council, because right twice a day is the best we are likely to see on an Asheville or Weaverville ballot.

— Alan Ditmore
Leicester

SHARE
About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

2 thoughts on “Letter: Please vote crazy over evil

  2. The Real World

    Aaaww, c’mon…..I got a good chuckle from that one. He has a certain – ahem – timely logic.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.