Letter: Please vote crazy over evil

I have no problem at all voting for crazy people. This is essentially because a stopped clock is right twice a day, where a lying clock, programmed intentionally to deceive and exploit you, is never right.

So when the choice is between crazy and evil, which is the best choice I have ever seen on a ballot without my own name on it, voting for the nutcase is the easy choice.

So please vote crazy for City Council, because right twice a day is the best we are likely to see on an Asheville or Weaverville ballot.

— Alan Ditmore

Leicester