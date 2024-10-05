Letter: Can we stomach the I-26 ‘Disconnector’?

Editor’s note: Due to the communications network disruptions caused by Tropical Storm Helene, Xpress was unable to post Opinion content from the Sept. 25 issue as planned. The following is one of three letters to the editor that appeared in that issue’s print edition.

Bill Branyon’s featured commentary “Road Hog: The I-26 Disconnector,” [Aug. 21, Xpress] motivated self-reflection. Thank you, Mr. Branyon, for informing us about the negative environmental impacts that come with a plan of action for a six-lane freeway expansion. Once again, in the name of growth.

Asheville’s ecological footprint lacks ingenuity. Instead of stewarding for regenerative solutions, which include resiliency and care for nature, the gatekeepers blindly follow in the footsteps of other cities that have neglected one-of-a-kind, less extreme, noteworthy solutions. A north-south commuter rail suggested by Mr. Branyon piqued my interest.

It pains me to envision the changes coming with the removal of homes, gardens, businesses, trees, insects, pollinators and wildlife. Can our air quality afford the loss of more trees and the addition of more automobiles? How many years will there be of destabilizing roadways and detours during the building phases?

Is this a plan of action for Asheville to become a smart city? Let’s hope not. A future of smart cars, smart phones, smart cities and desensitized people locked inside their smart homes is a colossal mistake. Count me out. Asheville in all her majesty must not consent.

— Tricia Collins

Burnsville