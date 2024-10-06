Letter: We must save ourselves from plastics

Editor’s note: Due to the communications network disruptions caused by Tropical Storm Helene, Xpress was unable to post Opinion content from the Sept. 25 issue as planned. The following is one of three letters to the editor that appeared in that issue’s print edition.

Scientists have studied the impact of plastic on the ecological environment for decades and have raised concerns about the health effects of some chemicals used in plastics (e.g., perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, and bisphenol A). But it’s only within the last several years that researchers have discovered the extent to which microplastics and nanoplastics have embedded in the environment and in human bodies.

While I care about human bodies, the greatest impact so far seems to be on insects. We have experienced steep declines in insect populations. Plants, birds and other animals depend upon insects for pollination and sustenance. Ocean life is awash in microplastics, and research will eventually show impact there but probably too late to effect any change. I speculate that change will only occur when the environmental disaster is unavoidably evident.

Friends, we must take personal action. The state will not even allow the city/county to ban single-use plastic bags, but we can stop using them. There are reasonably good alternatives to plastic garbage bags, (e.g., Ayotee, a corn-based compostable bag, unfortunately made in China) or, what the heck, we can use paper bags where practical. And we should contact our representatives with our concern about plastics.

The organizations I have found that are dedicated to this problem are limited to education or advocacy types seeking to convince governments to regulate, attempting to motivate people to take responsibility and seeking donations (e.g., Plastic Soup). Ominously, few if any organizations are physically mitigating microplastics. This means no one is going to rescue us.

Please act. I have done so, but pathetically little and late.

— Randy Sullivan (aka The Duck)

Fairview