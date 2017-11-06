Letter: Caregivers are unsung heroes

I was happy to see the advertisement for Caregiver Celebration events in the Oct. 11 issue of Mountain Xpress. Caregivers are the unsung heroes in health and community service systems. As one of the program coordinators, it our pleasure to create opportunities for caregivers to connect, revitalize and be informed about community resources.
Important note for any readers interested in attending the Hendersonville event on Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 2 to 5 p.m.: The location has changed. This event will no longer be held at the Mud Creek Baptist Church in Hendersonville and has been moved to the Henderson County Athletics & Activity Center at 708 S. Grove St. in Hendersonville.
— Rebecca Chaplin
Associate State Director of Community Outreach & Advocacy
AARP North Carolina, Mountain Region
Barnardsville
