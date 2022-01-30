Letter: Caution about vaccines is justified

Thank you so, so much, Mountain Xpress, for your in-depth article [“Side Effects: Local Handling of COVID Vaccine Troubles Breeds Medical Mistrust,” Jan. 12].

There is evidence of mass suppression of this real information by most media outlets, and your willingness to help inform your readers about something so potentially dangerous is admirable and necessary.

I have personally chosen to not be vaccinated, and after seeing three people I know end up in hospitals soon after receiving their vaccines, my caution is justified. If more people knew about the very real dangers, they would not be so quick to condemn those of us wanting to preserve our health.

It is a choice to be vaccinated or not, and the better informed people are, and not just by the institutions pushing for vaccination, the more we are able to make the right choice for ourselves.

— Jason Ference

Swannanoa