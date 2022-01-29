Letter: We need a boot camp for the homeless

We all love everyone and dogs, too. Don’t whine, don’t plead, don’t cry! This is real help.

Time to face the homeless situation head-on. These folks have problems way beyond “homelessness.” We need a barracks arrangement outside of town, enclosed and secure. Individuals can be interviewed and classified by a level of needs, assistance, etc. Cleanliness, hygiene enforcement and separation of hostility or risk to selves and others enforced.

Recognize that these folks are not part of regular society, nor are they contributing to society. They are a societal risk and danger to the well-being of a contributing society. Perhaps a “boot camp” structure is needed to instill self-esteem and reintegration minimums, but rehab is necessary before release. A special hearing “court” can spell out the program — leave our community or be confined to boot camp. Stop dancing around this issue. Deal with it now!

There are many sources of revenue from expenses now being paid — all the benevolent people who think this is unjustified (put their $ where their mouth is), Salvation Army, shelters, homeless surcharge at all the downtown establishments, parking revenues, etc., etc.

— Malcolm Miller-Jones

Asheville