Letter: Let’s really talk about homeless encampments

Instead of city officials or community members making suggestions, I recommend the city host a community conversation. Not a listening board, not a charrette, but a real conversation structured by relevant questions.

Invite all the relevant stakeholders:

1. Government officials.

2. Representative group of homeless people.

3. Those who work with the homeless.

4. Those who provide services to the homeless.

5. Concerned community members.

Host the meeting with round tables that seat six-eight people max and make sure there’s a diversity of people at each table. Have groups engage in conversation/discussion around the kinds of questions that will support solutions.

It’s not enough to just ask for suggestions about “what to do with ‘these’ people.” We’re talking about human beings with diverse needs and circumstances. Some are homeless by choice, some are homeless for medical reasons, some are homeless because of their life circumstances. Some want a better or different option, some don’t care, some like it just the way it is. Some want help, some have given up on the system completely.

The city needs to get clear on the outcomes it is looking for:

• Is it safety for homeless?

• Is it crime among the homeless?

• Is it beautification?

• Is it a tourist issue?

• Is it a place for the homeless to camp?

• Is it to get rid of the homeless population?

Once they know the outcomes they’re looking for, generative questions can be crafted for groups to explore — beginning with current strengths, then aspirations, opportunities and desired result. When more minds and hearts think together on these complex challenges, better and more lasting solutions occur. And never make decisions and do something about some group of people without that group of people being involved in the conversation.

That’s my opinion.

— Cheri Torres

Asheville