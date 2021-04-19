Letter: Cawthorn deserves no credit for WNC relief funds

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

On March 30, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (N.C. District 11) wrote on Twitter that he was “happy to announce that NC-11 was awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.”

He was even good enough to point out how the money was disbursed, which is helpful for our community to know how we were helped by the Biden administration’s COVID relief act.

He wrote that:
• Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers was given $2,458,000
• Western North Carolina Community Health Services Inc. was given $4,622,375
• Bakersville Community Medical Clinic Inc. was given $1,771,125
– Blue Ridge Community Health Services Inc. was given $10,473,250.

He also went on to say he was “proud to see taxpayer dollars returned to NC-11.”

What he failed to mention was that he voted against all of this, as did every other Republican, including Sen. Burr and Sen. Tillis.

If Mr. Cawthorn is so proud to see this money being given to his district, why did he vote against it?

Mr. Cawthorn deserves no credit for this. Republicans in general deserve no credit for the monies WNC received. We should remember this the next time we are asked to vote. We should support those who supported us when in need.

— Kathleen Gilmour
Spruce Pine

Editor’s note: The issue has received national attention, with Cawthorn spokesperson Micah Bock telling NBC News that Cawthorn “firmly believes that the American Rescue Plan does more harm than good” and that the congressman “uses his official Twitter account to post information relevant to his constituents in NC-11” (avl.mx/98k).

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.