Letter: Cawthorn deserves no credit for WNC relief funds

On March 30, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (N.C. District 11) wrote on Twitter that he was “happy to announce that NC-11 was awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.”

He was even good enough to point out how the money was disbursed, which is helpful for our community to know how we were helped by the Biden administration’s COVID relief act.

He wrote that:

• Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers was given $2,458,000

• Western North Carolina Community Health Services Inc. was given $4,622,375

• Bakersville Community Medical Clinic Inc. was given $1,771,125

– Blue Ridge Community Health Services Inc. was given $10,473,250.

He also went on to say he was “proud to see taxpayer dollars returned to NC-11.”

What he failed to mention was that he voted against all of this, as did every other Republican, including Sen. Burr and Sen. Tillis.

If Mr. Cawthorn is so proud to see this money being given to his district, why did he vote against it?

Mr. Cawthorn deserves no credit for this. Republicans in general deserve no credit for the monies WNC received. We should remember this the next time we are asked to vote. We should support those who supported us when in need.

— Kathleen Gilmour

Spruce Pine

Editor’s note: The issue has received national attention, with Cawthorn spokesperson Micah Bock telling NBC News that Cawthorn “firmly believes that the American Rescue Plan does more harm than good” and that the congressman “uses his official Twitter account to post information relevant to his constituents in NC-11” (avl.mx/98k).