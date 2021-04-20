Letter: If you think your home has been overvalued, appeal

Mr. Larry Layton’s “revenue neutral” proposal won’t help a lot of people [“Keep Asheville a Place for All,” Feb. 17, Xpress]. Revenue neutral will keep total tax intake at the same level, but a person whose property value increased by a greater percentage than average will pay more taxes than prior to the revaluation.
Revaluations produce winners, losers and neutrals, despite revenue neutral, and often the people who can afford real property taxes the least end up with the biggest tax increases if their property is in a popular area, as close-in neighborhoods with character often are. If you are in that category, appeal if you have a leg to stand on, as you may well have. Typically, many properties are overvalued (as many are undervalued).
In connection with a revaluation in Charlotte about 20 years ago, I found upon review of my neighborhood that about one-third of the properties were overvalued and worthy of appeal, about one-third about right and about one-third undervalued (the owners of which, of course, would not appeal). I appealed revaluation twice and received valuable adjustments each time.
— Michael Childs
Charlotte
