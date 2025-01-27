Letter: Change in permits would help local artists

How can I influence the local government to create change that would greatly help local makers in this post-Helene world?

I run a small family pottery in Arden with both of my retired parents.

Two years ago, I applied for a building permit so we could add space to our studio because we were getting requests for studio space from artists who couldn’t afford the River Arts District or were just hobby artists not needing production capabilities. However, because my studio isn’t on my primary residence and is zoned residential, I was denied and warned against doing any “commercial activity or events of any kind.”

After the storm, we opened our studio doors to the community for showers, Wi-Fi (Starlink) and outlets for charging as well as water and pet food distribution. I was nervous to advertise even these services because I don’t want to mess up my parents’ fulfilling retirement.

I also wanted to invite displaced artists and provide art therapy to the community but, again, was afraid that I would be fined or totally shut down.

Now we are struggling to keep costs down and turn profits. So I am looking to get the county to be open to allowing studios and other creative spaces to apply for conditional use permits, but I don’t know how to do this. Tourism is huge for Western North Carolina economy, and the arts and artists are one of the biggest draws for visitors.

I understand not wanting commercial activity in residential zones. However, most of us cannot afford properties in commercial zones, and even though studios do business, it is not on the level of true retail and industry. They already have the paperwork set up for conditional use permits but they only allow residential housing developers to apply.

My idea is that a conditional use permit would only allow (on a case-by-case basis) that, as long as the applicant owns/rents the space, it can be used as requested. Such as teach classes (great for tourism), have a showroom for in-house artists, provide art therapy and lease out the space to other artists.

Thank you for your time in reading this and for any advice, direction or influence you can extend.

— Rebecca Regal

Chickadees Pottery

Arden