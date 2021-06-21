Letter: Charlotte Street development: Your quiet street is next

Will the mayor honor campaign goals to create “form-based code” to support “controlled growth … that will protect the character of neighborhoods and business districts even as we grow to create more opportunities to live, work and raise families” as in other historic cities?

These 18 affordable housing units disappear in 20 years to zero affordable housing. Are people under the impression these developments are all affordable and permanent? They are not. The preservation plan example creates more units and permanent affordable housing! Every visionary city plan with citizen input here was created exactly to prevent this type of intrusion and destruction.

Developers have contempt for “old” plans and for the citizens who developed them, though with majority priorities, including growth within the character of the area, which they never mention. Far from old, the most recent is just implemented with the completion of the “road diet” for safety of walkers, bikers and business patrons.

We are no “gang” (nor in conspiracy about the military-industrial complex as accused by a recent writer), but economically, socially and racially diverse. Cottages, bungalows and apartments hold service staff to students to professionals.

We want development that conforms to the multiple city plans that do not include rezoning. Even “city staff” has recommended this be denied to Planning and Zoning. P&Z has ignored its own staff recommendations to deny it.

Four-story buildings with dense occupancy do not belong on narrow little Charlotte Street. You don’t even see that on crowded, commercial Merrimon Avenue from Claxton to Beaver Lake! Traffic for two developments with almost 400 units is not an “inconvenience,” but a dangerous daily burden. We are a small neighborhood street that began as a small village street and still is.

— Kieta Osteen-Cochrane
Asheville

One thought on “Letter: Charlotte Street development: Your quiet street is next

  1. Robert

    Current politicians (not leaders) seem to be cavalierly kicking a great many cans down the road for future office holders and future generations to trip over…that is, if said roads are not too congested to reach the cans.

