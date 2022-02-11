Letter: Child care system needs more support

Child care in North Carolina needs more support from state and local legislators. I am a working parent who had two children in child care at the beginning of the pandemic. Our family was fortunate to have reliable and safe child care so we could continue to work. Many parents are struggling right now to access care. On average, five families apply for one spot for infant care. The average cost of day care in North Carolina is over $9,000 per year and is a burden for most families.

At the same time, the average wage of a child care teacher is just $12 per hour. Teachers and facilities deserve better. The first 2,000 days of a child’s life is a critical time in brain development. Investing in child care helps children, working families and the greater community.

North Carolina needs a better method to calculate subsidy rates so facilities get the funding they deserve. Higher subsidy rates allow providers to remain in operation, pay competitive wages and expand families’ access to care. Contact your congressmen today to tell them you support increased funding and higher subsidy rates for child care facilities, teachers and our children.

— Sarah Sharpe

Asheville