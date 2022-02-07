Letter: Don’t drink the water

The runoff pipe on Highway 9, about 3 miles south of Interstate 40, sometimes referred to as the Cricket Hill or Lakey Gap spring, has, according to a video posted to YouTube in 2020, been professionally tested repeatedly and found to be consistently contaminated with E. coli and occasionally with coliform as well. I myself have contracted blastocystis repeatedly and believe it may have been from this water.

A post about the pipe from 2016 reads, “I spoke with the homeowner … the water that flows out of the pipe comes from the last of three holding tanks. … He warned me that they have pulled dead animals from the tank before.”

It’s possible that this water is not even a true spring, or entirely one, but rather, surface water runoff. Sources: [avl.mx/prwh] and [avl.mx/prwi].

— Alan Muskat

Asheville