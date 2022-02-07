Letter: Practicing safe tech for a healthier new year

Kudos to the Mountain Xpress for this awesome focus on wellness! Enhancing our health and wellness is at the heart of our new WNC-based nonprofit: SafeTech NC, with a mission to share why and how to use technology safely.
SafeTech NC will focus in 2022 on building health care practitioners’ capacity to diagnosis health conditions related to electromagnetic fields and educating policymakers and school officials. In our earlier incarnation, SafeTech Kids NC, we presented to Buncombe County School leaders on the health effects of Wi-Fi, provided education on 5G and shared how to opt out of smart utility meters.
The American Academy of Pediatrics provides crucial wellness tips on safer cellphone use [avl.mx/b5d]. These tips followed the 2016 findings of the National Toxicology Program (based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park) and its peer reviewers in 2018 that found “clear evidence of carcinogenesis” from its gold-standard, $30 million study of cellphone radiation [avl.mx/b5e].
While our government’s policies lag far behind, there are fortunately many nations that we can learn from, as outlined here: [avl.mx/b4y].
To learn more about how to use technology safely, here are some reliable websites: MDSafeTech.org, EHTrust.org, EMF-Portal.org/en, BabySafeProject.org and TechSafeSchools.org.
Feel free to join us any fourth Thursday, when SafeTech NC hosts a Zoom-based open house: EMF Science & Solutions at 6:30 p.m. Find us on Facebook and our website, SafeTechNC.org (live in early February). For the link to our open house, contact us at SafeTechNC@ProtonMail.com.
— Diane Douglas, occupational therapist, board chair
Fairview
Natalie Sadler, M.D., medical advisor
Black Mountain
Mary Anne Tierney, RN, Master of Public Health, director
Fairview
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.