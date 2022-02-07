Letter: Practicing safe tech for a healthier new year

Kudos to the Mountain Xpress for this awesome focus on wellness! Enhancing our health and wellness is at the heart of our new WNC-based nonprofit: SafeTech NC, with a mission to share why and how to use technology safely.

SafeTech NC will focus in 2022 on building health care practitioners’ capacity to diagnosis health conditions related to electromagnetic fields and educating policymakers and school officials. In our earlier incarnation, SafeTech Kids NC, we presented to Buncombe County School leaders on the health effects of Wi-Fi, provided education on 5G and shared how to opt out of smart utility meters.

The American Academy of Pediatrics provides crucial wellness tips on safer cellphone use [avl.mx/b5d]. These tips followed the 2016 findings of the National Toxicology Program (based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park) and its peer reviewers in 2018 that found “clear evidence of carcinogenesis” from its gold-standard, $30 million study of cellphone radiation [avl.mx/b5e].

While our government’s policies lag far behind, there are fortunately many nations that we can learn from, as outlined here: [avl.mx/b4y].

To learn more about how to use technology safely, here are some reliable websites: MDSafeTech.org, EHTrust.org, EMF-Portal.org/en, BabySafeProject.org and TechSafeSchools.org.

Feel free to join us any fourth Thursday, when SafeTech NC hosts a Zoom-based open house: EMF Science & Solutions at 6:30 p.m. Find us on Facebook and our website, SafeTechNC.org (live in early February). For the link to our open house, contact us at SafeTechNC@ProtonMail.com.

— Diane Douglas, occupational therapist, board chair

Fairview

Natalie Sadler, M.D., medical advisor

Black Mountain

Mary Anne Tierney, RN, Master of Public Health, director

Fairview