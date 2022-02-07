Letter: Practicing safe tech for a healthier new year

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Kudos to the Mountain Xpress for this awesome focus on wellness! Enhancing our health and wellness is at the heart of our new WNC-based nonprofit: SafeTech NC, with a mission to share why and how to use technology safely.

SafeTech NC will focus in 2022 on building health care practitioners’ capacity to diagnosis health conditions related to electromagnetic fields and educating policymakers and school officials. In our earlier incarnation, SafeTech Kids NC, we presented to Buncombe County School leaders on the health effects of Wi-Fi, provided education on 5G and shared how to opt out of smart utility meters.

The American Academy of Pediatrics provides crucial wellness tips on safer cellphone use [avl.mx/b5d]. These tips followed the 2016 findings of the National Toxicology Program (based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park) and its peer reviewers in 2018 that found “clear evidence of carcinogenesis” from its gold-standard, $30 million study of cellphone radiation [avl.mx/b5e].

While our government’s policies lag far behind, there are fortunately many nations that we can learn from, as outlined here: [avl.mx/b4y].

To learn more about how to use technology safely, here are some reliable websites: MDSafeTech.org, EHTrust.org, EMF-Portal.org/en, BabySafeProject.org and TechSafeSchools.org.

Feel free to join us any fourth Thursday, when SafeTech NC hosts a Zoom-based open house: EMF Science & Solutions at 6:30 p.m. Find us on Facebook and our website, SafeTechNC.org (live in early February). For the link to our open house, contact us at SafeTechNC@ProtonMail.com.

— Diane Douglas, occupational therapist, board chair
Fairview
Natalie Sadler, M.D., medical advisor
Black Mountain
Mary Anne Tierney, RN, Master of Public Health, director
Fairview

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.