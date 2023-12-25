Letter: Choose how your next 525,600 minutes will unfold

“Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. How do you measure, measure a year? In daylights, in sunsets, in midnights, in cups of coffee, in inches, in miles, in laughter, in strife.”

— from Jonathan Larson’s “Seasons of Love”

Each year we are given 525,600 minutes. How will you measure this new year?

I am brand-new to Asheville, so I am looking forward to spending my 525,600 minutes exploring all that this great community has to offer: the creativity of the arts and music, the fabulous variety of good food, the beauty of nature, the diversity of the people here — my 525,600 minutes will be full of goodness!

We stand at the threshold of a brand-new year. Unconsciously, many of us repeat the same year over and over because we do not intentionally change the pattern of our thinking and doing. Will you walk through the threshold of a revolving door or of an evolving door? Will you relive the past 525,600 minutes, or will you live a brand-new 525,600 minutes? The choice is yours.

We choose how the next 525,600 minutes will unfold by setting clear, conscious intentions. We can consciously choose to not be at the effect of our past and instead, consciously choose to be the cause of our intended future, which then pulls us toward it with magneticlike attraction.

Your best year ever is not somewhere out there in a far-off future. The life you’ve always wanted is within reach right now — the seed of it lies in the soil of your soul. Join us at Center For Spiritual Living Asheville on Sunday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m., to release 2023 with a Burning Bowl Ceremony and a White Stone Ceremony to set intentions for 2024.

Consciously listen to the still, small voice within and claim your highest intentions. As you cross the threshold of this year, allow your greatest expression and fullest possibility to be revealed and lived in your next 525,600 minutes, and you will arrive at the doorstep of your deepest desires. Not only will you be blessed, you will be a blessing to the world. Happiest New Year!

— The Rev. Suzi Schadle

Senior minister

Center for Spiritual Living Asheville