Letter: How to improve next year’s holiday parade

I noticed while watching this year’s holiday parade that our group was not really known at all to the commentators, and they struggled to talk about who we are. The ones they already knew, they had no problems with, but I don’t think they even mentioned “Warriors of Ash” or knew that the sport we do is called historical European martial arts. They seemed to have this problem with a few other groups, too. I don’t think that’s their fault, but I have an idea to help!

I think sending a Google form out to each group/slot to provide the commentators (for example) a word-limited sentence of who they are and two small bulleted highlights about what they’d most like highlighted for the parade would really help the commentators and the people watching understand who they are seeing better.

I’d never expect anyone to know everything about almost 100 different floats, so I think this idea could help everyone involved.

Thank you kindly for listening and your consideration.

— Krys Earles

Fairview