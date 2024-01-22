At the Jan. 9 meeting of Asheville City Council, again mostly young, passionate people appealed to straight faces looking back at them who did not comment. Before public comments started, commenters were ordered not to yell. It traumatized some of them.
Do they wonder how traumatized the people in Gaza are every day, as well as Palestinians living in the West Bank? Death is their trauma.
We need to know what position City Council is taking on the plea for a cease-fire in Palestine. Do they care? Do they even listen? When they go home, do they think of what citizens actually said? Do they not have the guts to even say we agree or we don’t? Will taking a position, as Carrboro and many other major cities in the U.S. have, make them look emotional?
We need our elected leaders in this election year to speak up no matter what the consequences. Or is AIPAC (The American Israel Public Affairs Committee) also lobbying them?
I am tired of passivity up there behind the city’s official desks. Children are being killed in Gaza every day. Many of our elected leaders are mothers. Think of your children being bombed, killed, critically injured or even traumatized. Then stand up against the slaughter going on in Palestine. We need to send a message to our national leaders through a city cease-fire resolution by the next meeting.
The longer the violence continues on either side, the more hundreds of innocents will die.
— Rachael Bliss
Asheville
One thought on “Letter: City Council should pass Gaza cease-fire resolution”
A resolution calling for a cease fire will have exactly zero influence in resulting in a cease fire, just as a resolution calling on Hamas to release the hostages it still holds (something the letter writer ignores here) will result in hostages being released, or in Hamas removing its call for the compete destruction of Israel from its charter.
Hamas fully understood what the consequences the attacks it launched on Israel would be and carried these attacks, which included gang rape of women and the torture and murder of Kibuttz members and peace activists (many who transported Palestinians into Israel for medical care) anyway. Hamas happily offered up Palestinians in Gaza, including children, up for the slaughter while many of the planners watched and its consequences on TV in their luxury hotels in Qatar.
Whether or not Israel’s response to this attacks was the wisest is certainly open for debate, but the letter writer’s unwillingness to even acknowledge the brutality of Hamas’ attacks, its posting of the rape, murder, and torture of civilians on “social” media, or any recognition of the hostages Hamas holds (including children) speaks volumes and suggests something more than just sympathy for Palestinians.