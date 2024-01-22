Letter: Keep Wells working for Buncombe County

It’s not just a new year — it’s an election year. I give strong support to returning Terri Wells to the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners in the new District 2. This district runs from Candler through Leicester, over to Swannanoa and includes all of North Buncombe, including Weaverville and parts of Woodfin.

I have known and respected Terri for over 15 years. We have worked together on county farmland and open-land conservation projects. She is a ninth-generation farmer. Farmers, business owners and college students who have gotten to know her trust her. She is smart, organized and hardworking. Her first-term work on the Board of Commissioners has built her knowledge of finance, budgets and public policy.

Just as important: Terri listens. She has traveled the county hosting town meetings. She has met so many people and heard so many stories: economic challenges, out-of-control development, confusion about public services, the crisis in public education and the lack of internet throughout the county. She has heard it all.

In a time when our county faces these challenges — challenges that require serious, informed thought and visionary solutions — we need to keep Terri Wells on the Board of Commissioners. Learn more about Terri and her campaign at [avl.mx/d98]. Better yet, meet her and see for yourself.

— Nancy Nehls Nelson
Weaverville

