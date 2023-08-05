Letter: City must act now on water system

[Regarding “Water Under the Bridge: City Tries to Learn From Holiday Water Outages,” July 19, Xpress:]
I’m very concerned about the lackadaisical responses by the city. I appreciate the effort put into this report, but it seems it’s too little, too late.
I live at Givens Gerber Park, and we didn’t have water for almost a week. Some of our elderly residents with serious health challenges require water for their respiratory aids and other medical needs. This was very serious for them. They are not able to simply flex to go to the store to buy water even if it was available nearby. It wasn’t.
Gerber Park management did what they could, but of course this never should have happened to begin with. I called on City Council member Kim Roney, who was the most responsive in this emergency. She had water delivered the same day it was requested by the Fire Department.
It’s time for the city to consider the consequences of their decisions, check their priorities and do what’s right now.
— Carole Schaefer
Asheville
