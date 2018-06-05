Letter: Civil War historians should face reality

I was in town for a few days, acting like a tourist since my wife was attending a conference. I’ve seen Asheville from the “outside” and wanted to learn more about the city.

I picked up a copy of [the May 16] Mountain Xpress and read, with interest, the article on Karen Cox, “Dixie’s Daughters.” Cox joins the long list of haters who would sell their souls to get people to buy her books.

In addressing the Confederate monuments, she says that they “should never have gone beyond cemetery gates.” She criticizes the United Daughters of the Confederacy’s efforts at providing accurate information to the children of the future about the War for Southern Independence. For a historian, Cox has much unbiased research yet to do.

It was heroes, not haters, who fought for the South’s independence. They were farmers and shopkeepers, most all of whom had no slaves. They gave up everything, everything, to ensure freedom for the South. Just as in the Revolutionary War some 80 years earlier, the South was being overly burdened with taxes in an effort at pressurizing them to buy Northern machinery instead of trading with France and England.

At the time of the war, does Cox know that slavery, as bad as we know it is, was legal! It was legal by the Congress of the United States, by the Constitution of the United States and by the Supreme Court of the United States. How is it that Lincoln, with no authorization from Congress, invaded the Southern states, causing the deaths of over 600,000 Americans? This was the same president who issued the Emancipation Proclamation that freed not one slave!

Now, people like Cox, by her writings and lectures, have incited individuals to do such things as to deface the plaque to Gen. Robert E. Lee at the Vance Monument. Lee, by the way, was more anti-slavery then most Northern politicians or citizens. Compare him to the racist Lincoln who tried and tried again to move all blacks to colonies in the Caribbean or in Africa.

It’s time for the likes of Cox to face reality. Lincoln and the North’s actions in the war were as illegal as anything ever done in America. Will she now call for the removal of all plaques honoring the veterans of the Vietnam War — after all, that too, was a “lost cause.” How about the many streets, towns, buildings and monuments raised to honor Washington or Jefferson, both slaveholders?

In closing (I could go on forever), remember the words of Sir Isaac Newton, that for every action there is an equal but opposite reaction. When our flag was attacked, sales of that Southern icon skyrocketed, the ranks of organizations such as the Sons of Confederate Veterans swelled, and a new awareness was begun to defend our noble and God-given right to remove ourselves from a corrupt nation. Yes, we lost, but the truth will never lose, despite the words of the haters, such as Cox, and her words are helping in this new awakening.

— Brian Weber

North Augusta, S.C.