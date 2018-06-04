Letter: Progress was happening 40 years ago

A letter in the May 2 edition [“Williams Should Continue his Good Work as DA,” Xpress] credited the present district attorney with hiring the first black assistant DA. This is not accurate.

I was an assistant DA in Buncombe County for five years starting in 1975, under Bob Fisher and Ron Brown. During that time there were two black assistants: Ken McDaniels and Howard McGlohon, and I’m not sure they were the first.

On the public defender side, Robert Harrell served for many years until he became a District Court judge. This correction is not intended as a criticism of the district attorney or his hiring plans, but to show that progressive things were actually being done in Asheville 40 years ago.

— Arthur E. Jacobson,

U.S. administrative law judge, retired

Independence, Ohio