Letter: Kudos to Parks and Rec

I would like to give a big thank-you and a round of applause to the city of Asheville Parks and Recreation Department. Due to the ceaseless rainfall over the [week of May 14], much of the French Broad River Greenway path flooded. By Sunday night, although the water had receded, mud and debris covered a lot of the greenway.

First thing Monday morning, however, the crews showed up with heavy equipment and pressure washers and had the greenway all cleaned up by midday. As a regular user of the greenway, I really appreciate the hard work from the women and men who keep it looking nice. Just another reason why Asheville is a great city!

— Philip Weisenhorn

Ashevillle