Letter: Consider these excellent Woodfin candidates

To friends and neighbors in Woodfin and to Asheville neighbors who have family or friends in Woodfin: Early voting began Oct 19. Election Day is Nov. 7.

The Town of Woodfin is very fortunate to have wonderful candidates running for office. After meeting them and hearing how they plan to serve our town, I’ll be voting for current Vice Mayor Jim McAllister for mayor. The three candidates I’m supporting for Woodfin Town Council are Elisabeth “Betsy” Ervin, Ken Kahn and Johanna Young.

There are three candidates running in a group for Woodfin water board trustee who also have my vote. They are Lauren Edgerton, Larry Hopkins and Gordon Maybury.

I hope you will consider these excellent candidates when you vote. And please pass the word.

— Leni Sitnick

Woodfin