Letter: Consider these excellent Woodfin candidates

To friends and neighbors in Woodfin and to Asheville neighbors who have family or friends in Woodfin: Early voting began Oct 19. Election Day is Nov. 7.
The Town of Woodfin is very fortunate to have wonderful candidates running for office. After meeting them and hearing how they plan to serve our town, I’ll be voting for current Vice Mayor Jim McAllister for mayor. The three candidates I’m supporting for Woodfin Town Council are Elisabeth “Betsy” Ervin, Ken Kahn and Johanna Young.
There are three candidates running in a group for Woodfin water board trustee who also have my vote. They are Lauren Edgerton, Larry Hopkins and Gordon Maybury.
I hope you will consider these excellent candidates when you vote. And please pass the word.
— Leni Sitnick
Woodfin
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.