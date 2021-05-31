Letter: County government spending is an election issue

I was shocked when I received the letter indicating the value of my home increased by almost 20% in a single year. I am pleased the county decided to decrease the rate. What I would like to see is, when this bubble is over, the valuation decrease. Somehow, I doubt this will happen.

As to use of the funds, I view this as an “election” issue. Elections have consequences. If we elect good stewards of our county, they will use the money wisely, as they have in the past. If we elect spendthrifts, the funds will be wasted. We need to be careful about who we vote for.

— Ed Rothberg

Weaverville