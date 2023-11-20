Letter: Crosswalks need new paint for safety

City of Asheville, please give our pedestrian crosswalks a new paint job. Some crosswalks you can barely see — for instance, the one in front of the Burton Street Community Center. Kids, young and old, use that a couple of times a day, coming and going from their bus. So it may need a face-lift!
Keep our pedestrians, young and old, safe.
Thank you,
— Angie Sheets Asheville
Why wouldn’t you expend that effort with a call to the responsive Public Works group? I mean if you actually want paint and don’t just wish to whine
Indy, while I generally agree with your views/comments…..not this one.
Even though the writer mentions one specific example, me thinks she is identifying a larger issue: There does not appear to be enough funds to keep public safety markings updated and visible on our streets. That is not something the Asheville App can solve.
And the reader is correct. Crosswalk markings, important centerline markings, speed bump markings, etc. all over the city are not maintained on any regular schedule. I know this from personal observation and experience and have myself submitted numerous Asheville App requests for specific improvements. In most cases those requests were promptly fulfilled; however, the point is why does a major city have to rely on citizens to ask for safety markings to be maintained?
The answer of course is priorities.