Letter: Edwards needs math skills

I received an email from Rep. Chuck Edwards at 6 p.m. last Friday (at this time, I should have known he was hiding something). He conveyed some good thoughts about tackling the budget and supporting Israel.

But come on, man — math! If you cut IRS enforcement and collect less from those who pay less than they should, then you will increase the deficit. Most of us pay what we owe. We don’t like the fact that $400 billion is left on the table.

Either you cannot do simple math or you think that your constituents are stupid. Either way, magical math is not the right way forward.

From an independent voter who can add and subtract.

— Mark Veith

Weaverville