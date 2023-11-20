Letter: Give!Local offers great way to donate

The Give!Local magazine included in the Mountain Xpress newspaper [Nov. 1] is such a great way to inform us of charities we might like to donate to during the holiday season.

The descriptions give us the background info we need in order to make our selections, and the process of giving is clear and easy to follow. I especially appreciate the opportunity to mail in a check, as opposed to the online option.

Thank you for all the energy your staff puts into preparing this pamphlet for us. I look forward to receiving it each year and to blessing others as I have been blessed.

— Lauri Bailey

Asheville