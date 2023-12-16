Letter: Delve into reasons for ACS enrollment decline

[Regarding “ACS Commissions Enrollment and Capacity Study to Address Urgent Challenges” Nov. 29, Xpress:]

Before any committees make their recommendations, we need to look at this problem and determine if the reason for the decline in the population in public schools is due to the filtering out of students to charter schools or if there is truly a drop in numbers of young children.

Funding charter schools certainly drains the funds available for public schools. There is only a certain amount of dollars available. Spreading this amount to more pots leaves less in each pot.

— Roberta Birken

Retired public school teacher

Asheville