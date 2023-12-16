Letter: The silver lining in HCA’s business model?

In a recent news release, Asheville was rated first in the nation in the ratio of individuals moving into the community versus those moving out. For every 100 people leaving Asheville, 301 people moved into our community. Compared with other cities in the United States, Asheville is seen as a good place to live. Many people support this vibrant growth.

At the same time, there is a significant percentage of our population who thinks that Asheville and the surrounding area is growing too fast and that the rate of growth needs to be curtailed. Those who support this viewpoint are frustrated because there is nothing any given individual can do to alter the inflow of people.

Paradoxically, they have a large corporate entity that is doing what it can to alter this rapid growth and has their backs. That corporation is HCA. They are working diligently to decrease the quality of medical care in our area. Quality medical services is one of the top priorities when individuals are considering a place to live.

Under the previous model, Mission Hospital was a major drawing card in attracting people to our community. The slow-growth or no-growth citizens would be wise to contact HCA/Mission administration and let them know how much they appreciate their successful efforts to degrade medical care in our community, thereby causing individuals who are thinking of moving here to select another location.

Unfortunately, all of us who currently live here experience the fragility of the HCA business model when it comes to our health care. It’s both a terrible and tragic price to pay.

— Richard Boyum

Candler