Letter: Democratic candidates offer know-how, experience

We have some great local candidates. Terri Wells has been serving the county and brings people together to get things done. Her background in farming and education are a great combination for understanding our county. She has been and will be a great county commissioner.

Also we have Lindsey Prather, who is running for the state House. She has a lot of history being involved in education and supports public education, including early childhood education and quality child care that is more important than ever.

And Caleb Rudow, who has been representing and serving Western North Carolina for years and understands how to work within the government for the right reasons: health care, child care, public education and reproductive rights.

Also, for governor, Josh Stein, who has experience and a balanced approach that is needed in the chaos.

Then for state superintendent of public instruction, there is Mo Green, who has been working in education for North Carolina for years and knows what teachers, families and administrators need.

We need the Democratic, practical and logical approach to governing, including for climate change and the transition to an environmentally conscious policy that works on being prepared for chaotic events like our Hurricane Helene and also promotes clean and renewable energy, so we can move away from polluting fossil fuels that are reaching some scary tipping points.

It is convenient and easy to vote early. Go to [avl.mx/e85] to see where and when you can vote. Remember, you will need your ID.

We need to win this election locally and for the Kamala and Walz administration. The alternative is a mess.

For more information, see the candidates’ websites: Terri Wells [avl.mx/d98]; Lindsey Prather [avl.mx/e86]; Caleb Rudow [avl.mx/e87]; Mo Green [avl.mx/e88]; and Josh Stein [avl.mx/e89].

— Boone Guyton

Alexander

Editor’s note: Guyton reports volunteering for Prather’s and Wells’ campaigns through the Democratic Party.