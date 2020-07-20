Letter: Depriving people of livelihoods is no solution

While I appreciate hearing Margot Kornfeld’s thoughts and concerns about being a person who is “at-risk” as we combat this current virus, I found it unfortunate that she would choose to imply that I have no concern for anyone but myself [“Freedom Vs. Reducing Coronavirus Risk,” June 24, Xpress]. Quite the contrary. While precautions and common sense are needed more than ever right now, whether one is “at-risk” or not, depriving thousands of their livelihoods here in Asheville and millions across the nation while driving many small businesses into bankruptcy is not the solution, in my humble opinion.

Perhaps Ms. Kornfeld would feel safer if we kept the lockdown indefinitely and required everyone to wear face masks for the next year or two. Those who need an income to survive and support their families do not seem to be much of a concern to her. I feel differently.

As far as our civil liberties are concerned, they are not mine, Ms. Kornfeld. They belong to all of us. Curtailing these basic rights in the name of keeping us all safe is a precedent we set at our own peril. Benjamin Franklin told us many years ago that those who are willing to give up their liberties for safety will ultimately lose both. I wish you well and pray for the safety and well-being of us all.

— Gardner Hathaway

Asheville