Letter: Developers should pay infrastructure fees

I hope that city leaders are also levying infrastructure fees on all past and future developers/landlords to pay for upgrades to city systems that are already stressed by all the new arrivals to our area. Items such as roads and traffic controls (timed traffic crossings come to mind), parking, electrical grid, sewer system, wastewater treatment, landfill, freshwater system, policing, fire and rescue, emergency room capabilities.

An associate of mine (an ex-Asheville resident) has worked extensively as a builder and architect in Orange County, Calif., and said that there, developers post bonds and pay infrastructure fees that stretch 20 years into the future.

All I read about is how many tax breaks developers in AVL have been granted by the city.

— Arthur Treff

Asheville